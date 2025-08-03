Indians with most 50-plus scores in Test series in England 

Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja made merry with the bat in the 2025 Test series in England. The veteran Indian all-rounder smashed a valiant 77-ball 53 in India's second innings of the 5th and final Test at The Oval. This took his total runs tally past 500. As per ESPNcricinfo, Jadeja now owns the most 50+ scores for India in a Test series in England.

#1 Ravindra Jadeja: 6 scores (2025) As mentioned, Jadeja now tops this list among Indian players. The Indian all-rounder finished the England series with a tally of 516 runs from five Tests (10 innings). His average reads a stunning 86 (1 ton and 5 half-centuries). As per ESPNcricinfo, Jadeja now owns the most runs for India at No. 6 or lower in a Test series.

Information Jadeja joins these greats Jadeja now has the joint-most 50-plus scores while batting at six or lower in an away Test series (6). He shares this record with Pakistan's Wasim Raja and West Indies' Gerry Alexander.