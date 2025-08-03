Ben Duckett signs off with half-century in England-India 2025 Tests

Ben Duckett slammed a half-century in the 4th innings of the England vs India 5th Test at The Oval. The England opener, who resumed Day 4 on an unbeaten 34, added another 20 runs to his tally. Shortly after racing to a fifty, the southpaw perished to pacer Prasidh Krishna. His dismissal saw England get reduced to 82/2. Earlier, Duckett scored 43 (2nd innings).

Knock Duckett perishes after reaching his fifty Duckett was the busier of the two openers on Day 3 in a chase of 374. Alongside Zak Crawley (14), the southpaw added 50 runs. England ended the day at 50/1. On Day 4, Duckett added 32 runs alongside Ollie Pope. Duckett was tested by the Indian pacers. He managed to hit two fours before Prasidh got his wicket with a fuller delivery.

Stats 16th Test fifty for Ben Duckett; 3rd versus India Duckett's 54 was laced with 6 fours. He consumed 83 balls. The England opener has raced to 2,872 Test runs from 38 matches (70 innings) at 42.86. This was his 16th fifty (100s: 6). As per ESPNcricinfo, versus India, Duckett owns 823 runs at 37.40 from 12 Tests (22 innings). He clocked his 3rd fifty against India (100s: 2).

Information 8th Test fifty at home; 462 runs in this series In 18 Tests at home, Duckett is closing in on 1,500 runs. He owns 1,469 runs at 48.96. This was his 8th fifty at home (100s: 3). Duckett ended the 2025 England-India Test series with 462 runs (9 innings) at 51.33 (100s: 1, 50s: 3).