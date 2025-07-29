Ashes: Australia's PM XI to host England in Day-Night match

Anticipation

PM Albanese's message for fans

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed his excitement for the upcoming match. He said, "This year, we welcome an England XI to Manuka Oval for what promises to be a thrilling contest ahead of the greatest rivalry in cricket." He also added that every cricket fan looks forward to an Ashes series and he is looking forward to finalizing a PM's XI that showcases Australia's best talent against a strong English team.