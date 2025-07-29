Ashes: Australia's PM XI to host England in Day-Night match
What's the story
Cricket Australia has announced a two-day Day-Night match between the Prime Minister's XI and an England Men's XI. The historic encounter will be played at Manuka Oval on November 29 and 30, between the all-important Ashes Down Under. This will be the first time that the Prime Minister's XI takes on England with a pink Kookaburra ball. Here are further details.
Anticipation
PM Albanese's message for fans
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed his excitement for the upcoming match. He said, "This year, we welcome an England XI to Manuka Oval for what promises to be a thrilling contest ahead of the greatest rivalry in cricket." He also added that every cricket fan looks forward to an Ashes series and he is looking forward to finalizing a PM's XI that showcases Australia's best talent against a strong English team.
Schedule
A look at Ashes schedule
The Perth Stadium will host the Ashes opener from November 21. The aforementioned pink-ball encounter is scheduled after the series opener. Meanwhile, the second Test will be held at The Gabba, Brisbane, starting December 4. The series will then move to Adelaide (December 17) before the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne (December 26). Sydney will host the New Year's Test from January 4. Notably, the 2023 Ashes in England was drawn, with Australia retaining the urn.