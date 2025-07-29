Rare celestial event: 2 meteor showers peak on July 29-30 

Skywatchers around the world are in for a treat as two major meteor showers, the Southern Delta Aquariids and Alpha Capricornids, peak on July 29-30. The event is expected to produce up to 25 meteors per hour, with no moonlight interference for optimal visibility. Though both showers will be visible globally, conditions will be best in the Southern Hemisphere where constellations Aquarius and Capricornus rise higher in the sky.

Meteor details Southern Delta Aquariids: Origin and peak activity The Southern Delta Aquariids, active from July 18 to August 12, are known for their fast-moving streaks that often leave long-lasting trails. They are expected to produce around 20 meteors per hour at their peak. These meteors originate from Comet 96P/Machholz, a small comet with a consistent debris trail along Earth's orbital path. The broad peak of this shower gives observers more than just one night to catch the event.

Second meteor shower Alpha Capricornids: Origin and peak activity The Alpha Capricornids, active from July 7 to August 15, add five to 10 meteors per hour. They are known for their slow, bright fireballs in color. These meteors come from Comet 169P/NEAT, a 3km-wide body discovered in 2002 that completes its orbit around the Sun every 4.2 years. The overlap of these two showers creates a unique viewing experience for stargazers worldwide.