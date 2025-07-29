Russian strikes kill 22 people, including 17 inmates, in Ukraine 

Russian airstrikes on Ukraine overnight killed at least 22 people and injured over 85, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said. The worst death toll occurred at a jail facility in the town of Bilenke in Zaporizhzhia. Local authorities reported that 17 people died and many were injured. A hospital in Kamianske, Dnipropetrovsk region, was also hit, killing three people, including a 23-year-old pregnant lady, according to Zelenskyy.

Deadline announced Attacks follow Trump's new deadline for Russia to end war The attacks came a day after US President Donald Trump announced a new deadline for Russia to make progress toward ending the war. Speaking with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Trump said he would shorten the previous 50-day deadline to "about 10 or 12 days." He expressed disappointment with Russian President Vladimir Putin's lack of progress, saying, "We thought we had that settled numerous times."

Sanctions urged Zelenskyy welcomes Trump's tougher stance against Putin Zelenskyy welcomed Trump's tougher stance against Putin, calling for harsh measures to stop the killings and make peace. He wrote on his Telegram channel, "Every murder of our people by the Russians...shows that Moscow deserves very tough, truly painful, and therefore fair and effective sanctions pressure." The Ukrainian president emphasized that only strong actions against Moscow could end the violence.