Ukraine rejects US peace proposal, vows never to surrender Crimea
What's the story
Ukrainian officials have dismissed a peace proposal from the Trump administration that involves recognizing Russian control over Crimea.
Though they accept the possibility of temporarily conceding this territory to Russia, they firmly refuse any formal surrender.
Oleksandr Merezkho, a lawmaker from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's party, said they'll never recognize Crimea as part of Russia.
Permanent loss
Surrendering Crimea would mean abandoning hope for future
A formal surrender of Crimea would permanently give up the territory and snuff out Ukraine's hope of regaining it in the future.
Though polls show increasing acceptance among Ukrainians for such trade-offs, they have suggested these concessions may not be permanent.
Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko recently said Ukraine may have to temporarily give up land as part of a peace deal.
Diplomatic pressure
Trump urges Ukraine to concede for peace
United States President Donald Trump has asked Ukraine to offer concessions for peace while it is still under siege.
He accused Zelenskyy of prolonging the war by refusing negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Crimea, a strategic Black Sea peninsula in southern Ukraine, was seized by Russia years before the full-scale invasion that started in 2022.
The Russian takeover followed massive protests that ousted former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, who had turned down an association agreement with the European Union.
Peace proposal details
US to formally recognize Crimea as Russian
Parts of Trump's peace proposal would have the US officially recognizing Crimea as Russian and Moscow's control over the occupied Ukrainian territories.
But whether the US will formally recognize Crimea as Russian is beyond Zelenskyy's control.
Experts say he cannot sign any such proposal under immense pressure, and could be reprimanded by future governments for even trying.
Ukraine started accepting it wouldn't get back its lost territories after its 2023 summer counteroffensive failed.
Negotiation terms
Ukraine seeks security guarantees in exchange for territorial concessions
For territorial concessions, Ukraine wants strong security guarantees, ideally NATO membership or concrete plans to arm and train its forces against any future Russian invasion with allied support.
Zelenskyy has said negotiations over occupied Ukrainian territory will be long-drawn and unlikely till a ceasefire is in place.
Legally, they will not recognize any territories, he emphasized, making giving up territory "the most difficult question" and "a big challenge."
Political implications
Formal recognition of Crimea could lead to legal action
Official acknowledgement of Crimea would mean political suicide for Zelenskyy, and might leave him open to future prosecution.
Signing an unconstitutional document can be seen as high treason.
The Ukrainian government cannot allow a breach of its territorial integrity, and changing the country's territorial structure requires a countrywide referendum.
If lawmakers were even to think of ceding Crimea, it would set off a long, drawn-out legal debate Russia is pushing for due to its impossibility.