UN aviation agency holds Russia accountable for 2014 MH17 downing
What's the story
The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), a United Nations aviation agency, has blamed Russia for the downing of Malaysian Airlines flight MH17.
The incident happened in 2014 over Ukraine and led to the tragic death of all 298 passengers and crew on board.
On board were citizens from Australia and the Netherlands. Their governments have now called on Russia to take responsibility for the tragedy and pay appropriate damages.
Agency's stance
ICAO's statement on Russia's failure to comply with international law
In a statement late on Monday, the ICAO backed Australia and the Netherlands's claims on the downing of flight MH17 being "well-founded in fact and in law."
It further maintained that "the Russian Federation failed to uphold its obligations under international air law in the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17."
Disagreement
Russia disputes ICAO's findings on MH17 downing
Russia has rejected the organization's findings.
Speaking to reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated, "Russia was not a country that participated in the investigation of this incident. Therefore, we do not accept all these biased conclusions."
In 2022, the governments of the Netherlands and Australia launched the case against Moscow to the aviation agency.
The same year, a Dutch court condemned three men to life in prison for the plane's downing, including two Russians who Moscow refused to extradite.
Official reactions
Dutch and Australian officials respond to ICAO's ruling
While the ICAO has no regulatory powers, it wields moral authority and sets global aviation standards that are adopted by its 193 member countries.
Responding to the ICAO's ruling, Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp called it an "important step toward establishing the truth and achieving justice."
He added that the decision sends a message to the world: "States cannot violate international law with impunity."
Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong welcomed the decision and urged ICAO to swiftly determine reparations.
Support
Ukraine's Foreign Minister welcomes ICAO's ruling
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha also welcomed the ICAO's ruling, considering it another step toward "restoring justice for this crime."
He added, "No matter how much money and effort Russia put into lying to conceal its crimes, the truth wins out, and justice prevails."
A formal decision document setting out the reasons of fact and law leading to the council's conclusions will be issued at a future meeting, an ICAO statement said.