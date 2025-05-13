What's the story

In an attempt to deceive the international community regarding the attendance of Hafiz Abdul Rauf at the funeral of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, Pakistan attempted to portray him as a "cleric" and "family man."

A United States-designated terrorist and senior LeT operative, he was seen leading the funeral of terrorists killed in Indian airstrikes.

But at a press briefing, Pakistan's Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations, Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, attempted to portray Rauf as a common man with "three daughters,..and son."