Pakistan: JeM chief's close aide reportedly killed in North Waziristan

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 12:39 pm Oct 21, 202312:39 pm

Masood Azhar's close aide killed in Pakistan's North Waziristan

A founder of the Lashkar-e-Jabbar terrorist group, Malik Dawood Khan, has reportedly been killed by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan's North Waziristan area. Khan was a close aide of India's most wanted Maulana Masood Azhar. Local reports said that he was killed in a "targeted attack" carried out by unknown masked men in the Mirali area of the North Waziristan tribal district on Friday morning.

Series of killings of terrorists, politicians in Pakistan

Khan's death is part of a series of killings of terrorists and politicians in recent times. According to local officials, the police also recovered the body of an unidentified person from the Mirali area who had signs of torture. "A total of 50 political workers, youth, and elders have been killed in 41 targeted attacks so far in 2023," Dawn reported.