'Some countries' use terrorism as policy: Modi at SCO Summit

Written by Prateek Talukdar July 04, 2023 | 03:19 pm 2 min read

Some countries are safe havens for terrorists, and they use cross-border terrorism as policy instruments: PM Modi

Some countries are safe havens for terrorists, and they use cross-border terrorism as policy instruments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday while virtually addressing the members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). He called on the SCO countries to stand against terrorism to establish regional and global peace. He added that the SCO shouldn't hesitate in criticizing countries that promote terrorism.

Why does this story matter?

India is hosting the SCO Leaders' Summit this year. PM Modi's virtual address was attended by Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, among others. In the SCO's Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) meeting in Goa in May, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said all the channels of financing terror activities must be blocked without distinction.

Increase mutual cooperation to stop terror financing: PM Modi

PM Modi called for humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

Without naming any country, PM Modi said, "There should be no double standards on terrorism." Concerning the situation in Afghanistan, he stated that Afghan soil shouldn't be exploited to destabilize its neighborhood and urged the SCO member countries to contribute to the welfare of Afghanistan. In his address, Putin also mentioned Afghanistan, saying the SCO's priority should be countering terrorism and drug trafficking.

Support New Delhi declaration for international issues: Putin

Furthermore, Putin thanked PM Modi for organizing the summit and said that a lot of documents and decisions were prepared for the summit. "Russia supports the New Delhi declaration which gives a consolidated approach to international issues," he said.

