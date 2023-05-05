India

Who is Pradeep Kurulkar, DRDO scientist honey-trapped by Pakistan

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 05, 2023, 12:29 pm 2 min read

The accused was reportedly providing confidential information to Pakistan

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Wednesday arrested a scientist working for the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Pune, reported PTI, quoting officials on Thursday. The accused, Pradeep Kurulkar, was allegedly in contact with a female agent of the Pakistan Intelligence Operative through WhatsApp and calls. He was reportedly providing confidential information to Pakistan. Officials said this was a case of honeytrap.

Scientist provided secret information to enemy country: ATS

As per ATS's release, "The scientist, by misusing his position, despite knowing that the officials secrets in his possession, if obtained by the enemy country, can pose a threat to the security of the country, provided the details to the enemy country." The officials added that a case has been registered against the culprit under the Official Secrets Act and an investigation is underway.

Kurulkar has been working with DRDO for 35 years

Per DNA, Kurulkar is the director of the Systems Engineering Laboratory of the DRDO, Research & Development Establishment (Engineers) [R&DE(E)]. He earned his Bachelor of Engineering (BE) in Electrical Engineering from the College of Engineering, Pune, in 1985 and then completed advanced Power Electronics coursework at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur. Kurulkar began working with DRDO in Tamil Nadu's Avadi in 1988.

Accused has expertise in development of missile launchers

Additionally, the scientist has expertise in the design and development of missile launchers, military engineering gear, cutting-edge robotics, and mobile unmanned systems for military applications, according to DNA. He has reportedly made significant contributions to the making of missile launchers for Program AD, MRSAM, the Nirbhay subsonic cruise missile system, Prahar, QRSAM, and XRSAM.