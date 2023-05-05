India

Man dies after allegedly being hit by Suvendu Adhikari's car

Written by Snehadri Sarkar May 05, 2023, 11:43 am 2 min read

Bengal: Man allegedly dies after being hit by car of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's convoy

A man reportedly died after being hit by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari's car at Chandipur in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district on Thursday night, locals claimed. As per an eyewitness and locals, the victim, who has been identified as Seikh Israfil, was on the side of the road when the car hit him.

BJP leader's vehicle didn't stop after accident, claims eyewitness

According to the news agency PTI, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) was coming back from a party program in Moina when the alleged accident occurred. As per an eyewitness, the BJP leader's vehicle did not stop even after hitting the man. Meanwhile, the police are yet to officially confirm whether the said car was a part of the BJP MLA's convoy.

Locals block road, demand punishment against Adhikari

It is also learned that locals blocked the road for more than an hour after the incident and demanded a strong punishment against Adhikari. As a result, a huge police force was rushed to the accident site to bring the situation under control. Meanwhile, the victim's body was sent to Tamluk Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Eyewitness narrates accident details

Speaking to the news outlet India Today, an eyewitness named Rafizul Ali said, "The man was on the right side of the road and the convoy was coming from the left side." "Suddenly, one of the cars in the convoy moved to the right side of the road and hit the man," the eyewitness claimed.

Visuals from Chandipur after accident

Here's what senior district police official said about incident

According to a senior district police official, "The deceased Seikh Israfil was crossing the NH near a petrol pump when he was hit by a car at 10:30pm and declared brought dead at a local hospital." "We are yet to confirm if the said car is part of the convoy of Suvendu Adhikari as claimed by some people," the official added.