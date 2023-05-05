India

India logs 3,611 COVID-19 cases, 36 deaths in 24 hours

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 05, 2023, 11:22 am 1 min read

India recorded 3,611 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total number to more than 4.49 crore, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data released on Friday. The death toll from the deadly virus increased to 5,31,642 with 36 new deaths in the last 24 hours. The active COVID-19 tally in the country stands at 33,232.

More than 4.43 crore people have recovered from COVID-19, with 6,587 recoveries in the past 24 hours, per the ministry. Since the vaccination drive began in the country on January 16, 2021, over 220.66 crore doses have been administered to citizens. Reportedly, the XBB.1.16 sub-variant of Omicron, also known as Arcturus, is behind the recent surge in infections in India.