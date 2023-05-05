India

Manipur: 9,000 displaced as tensions prevail, mob attacks BJP MLA

Written by Prateek Talukdar May 05, 2023, 10:39 am 3 min read

The Manipur government issued shoot-at-sight orders to contain the spiraling violence, which has displaced around 9,000 people

Tensions prevailed in Manipur amid ethnic violence between tribals and the majority Meitei community. The state government issued shoot-at-sight orders in "extreme cases" on Thursday to contain the spiraling violence that has reportedly displaced around 9,000 people from their villages. As many as 55 columns of the Army and Assam Rifles have been deployed across the state to subdue the riots.

Why does this story matter?

The clash is rooted in the Meiteis' demand to be recognized as Scheduled Tribe (ST).

The Meiteis are largely concentrated in the Imphal Valley and claim that they are threatened by large-scale illegal immigration.

Present laws don't allow them to settle in the state's hilly areas inhabited by tribal communities, who fear that the Meiteis getting ST status will threaten their land and resources.

Mob attacks BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte, in critical condition

During the unrest, Bharatiya Janata Party (MLA) MLA Vungzagin Valte, from Thanlon constituency in Pherazawl district, was attacked by a mob on Thursday while returning from the chief minister's secretariat. He has been admitted to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal and is said to be in critical condition. Valte was the Tribal Affairs and Hills minister in the previous BJP government.

All Manipur-bound trains canceled, people flee to Assam

The North Eastern Frontier Railway has also stopped all Manipur-bound trains until the situation improves. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said several affected families from Manipur have sought refuge in Assam's Cachar district. He said he was in constant touch with Manipur CM N Biren Singh and has directed the Cachar district administration to take care of the displaced families.

Army issues alert about fake videos

The Indian Army on Thursday sounded an alert concerning fake videos on the security situation in Manipur. Reportedly, a fake video being circulated shows a mob attacking an Assam Rifles post. The Army urged people to rely only on content that comes from official and verified sources. Meanwhile, the internet remained suspended for the next few days.

Watching closely: Nagaland, Mizoram government

The Nagaland government is also closely watching the situation in Manipur and has opened a helpline for its citizens who need evacuation from Manipur, said an official release on Thursday. The government is seeking information for making arrangements for the rescue. Additionally, Mizoram CM Zoramthanga said on Thursday that the state government won't be a mute spectator and is prepared to safeguard its citizens.