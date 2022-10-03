India

Air Force formally inducts first made-in-India light combat helicopters

Air Force formally inducts first made-in-India light combat helicopters

Written by Prateek Talukdar Oct 03, 2022, 12:11 pm 2 min read

The IAF has already accepted four made-in-India LCHs in November last year in Jhansi.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) formally inducted the first indigenously developed light combat helicopters (LCHs) in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, on Monday. The helicopters would provide a boost to India's combat prowess, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh earlier said on Sunday. Singh was present at the induction ceremony along with Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari. Here's more.

Twitter Post The induction took place in Jodhpur at 11 am

#AtmaNirbharBharat#IAF will formally welcome the Light Combat Helicopter on 03 October 2022.



Watch the induction ceremony LIVE here on our handle, DD National and DD Rajasthan YouTube channels from 1100 Hr onwards. pic.twitter.com/qSWHjXqZIB — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) October 2, 2022

Information All-weather combat, armor protection, night attack capability

Developed by the government-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the twin-engine powered LCH weighs 5.8 tons and is equipped with armor protection, night attack capability, and crash-worthy landing gear for better survivability. It is also said to have all-weather combat capability, high altitude performance, agility, extended range, and maneuverability. The choppers earlier cleared various weapons firing tests, reported PTI.

Details Procurement approved for Rs. 3,887 crore

Earlier in March this year, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had given the go-ahead for the procurement of 15 Limited Series Production (LSP) LCHs costing Rs. 3,887 crore, along with Rs. 377 crore-worth infrastructure sanctions. The Defence Ministry said that 10 helicopters would be inducted into the IAF and five into the Army.

Twitter Post Defence minister announced the induction a day ago

I would be in Jodhpur, Rajasthan tomorrow, 3rd October, to attend the Induction ceremony of the first indigenously developed Light Comat Helicopters (LCH). The induction of these helicopters will be a big boost to the IAF’s combat prowess. Looking forward to it. pic.twitter.com/L3nTfkJx5A — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 2, 2022

Facts Only attack helicopter to land, take off at 5,000m altitude

HAL said the made-in-India LCH is the only attack helicopter in the world capable of taking off and landing at an altitude of 5,000 meters while carrying a considerable load of weapons and fuel. Notably, this LCH has many similarities with the Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv. It can perform combat search and rescue (CSAR), destruction of enemy air defense (DEAD), and counter-insurgency (CI) operations.

PPP Built with public and private sector participation

The IAF already accepted four such LCHs in November last year, while the Indian Army plans to procure 95 such helicopters, mostly for combat in the mountains. This LCH was produced in tandem with the public and private sectors, reported India Today. Over 250 vendors are involved in manufacturing components, assembly, tools and test equipment, and technical documentation, besides 70 vendors working on indigenization.