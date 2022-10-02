India

J&K: Policeman killed, CRPF personnel injured in Pulwama terrorist attack

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Oct 02, 2022, 05:39 pm 2 min read

A Jammu and Kashmir Police cop was killed and a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) man was injured on Sunday after terrorists opened fire on them in Pulwama district. According to India Today, the terrorists attacked a guard post for the minority community. The incident takes place barely two days before Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit the Union Territory.

Statement What did officials say?

According to police officials, the terrorists opened fire on a joint team of security forces in Pinglana Pulwama where a policeman and paramilitary CRPF personnel got injured. "Both the injured personnel were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, where the policeman succumbed to injuries while the CRPF man is being treated," a local news agency KNO quoted them as saying.

Twitter Post Kashmir Zone Police confirms attack

#Terrorists fired upon joint naka party of CRPF Police at Pinglana, #Pulwama. In this #terror attack, 01 Police personnel got #martyred 01 CRPF personnel got injured. Reinforcement sent. Area being #cordoned. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 2, 2022

Details Back to back encounters in J&K

The attack comes only hours after Naseer Ahmad Bhat, a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist, was killed in an encounter in the adjoining Shopian district. Incriminating documents and weapons, including an AK rifle, were allegedly seized from the location during the search activities, as per police. On Saturday, two terrorists affiliated with the terror organization Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were killed in another encounter in the Baramulla.

Reaction Ex-J&K CM Omar Abdullah condemns the attack

Meanwhile, former chief minister of J&K Omar Abdullah has condemned this attack. "While condemning this attack, I send my condolences to the family of the J&K police personnel who laid down his life in the line of duty today," he said in a tweet. "I also send my best wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured CRPF personnel," he added.

Home Minister Shah's visit to the Union Territory

Shah is slated to visit the UT for two days beginning October 4, during which he is expected to attend two rallies, one in Rajouri (Jammu) and the other in Baramulla in the Kashmir division. He will also examine the security situation, meet with various delegations, and inaugurate and set the groundwork for development initiatives.