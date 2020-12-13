After completing the last leg of its journey in September this year, Indian Navy aircraft carrier INS Viraat awaits being stripped apart for scrap. However, the Gujarat-based company Shree Ram Shipbreakers, which currently owns INS Viraat, has offered slim hope that it might allow for the aircraft carrier to be converted into a floating wartime museum. Here's what the company said.

Details Shree Ram wants government NOC, full payment

Shree Ram Shipbreakers Chairperson Mukesh Patel told NDTV that it is possible for the aircraft carrier to be converted into a museum if there is a government-sanctioned No Objection Certificate (NOC). The second condition is that Envitech Marine Consultants—which intends to convert INS Viraat into a museum—sends a full payment at once. The payment is expected to be at least Rs. 110 crore.

Issues Shree Ram's conditions make procurement challenging for Envitech

Notably, Shree Ram Shipbreakers' offer makes it difficult for Envitech to procure INS Viraat since the latter would need to inspect the hull of the aircraft carrier, which has been beached in the silt off Alang since September. Envitech has proposed a Memorandum of Agreement which calls for two surveys of the hull to ensure the warship's seaworthiness.

Information Approaching government may be futile

Further, according to Envitech, approaching the Ministry of Defence may prove futile without at least the primary surveys and a letter of intent from Shree Ram Shipbreakers. In the past, the Defence Ministry has rejected several proposals to convert INS Viraat into a museum.

Background INS Viraat was decommissioned in 2017