Delhi liquorgate: ED files over 2,100-page chargesheet against Manish Sisodia

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 04, 2023, 06:57 pm

The chargesheet names Sisodia as 29th accused in the case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday filed a fresh chargesheet in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi Liquor Policy scam. According to News18, the supplementary complaint names former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia as the 29th accused. The chargesheet consists of 271 operative pages, along with 2,100 pages of documents upon which the agency's investigation relied.

Delhi High Court seeks ED's response to Sisodia's bail plea

Earlier on Thursday, the Delhi High Court sought the ED's response to a bail plea by Sisodia within a week. Notably, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, who was arrested by the agency on March 9 and remains in judicial custody, filed a regular bail plea as well as an interim bail application on grounds of the illness of his wife.

CBI opposes Sisodia's bail plea

On Wednesday, the court had sought the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) response to Sisodia's interim bail application for six weeks' release to look after his ailing wife. The agency on Thursday opposed the bail plea, claiming that his wife has already been discharged from the hospital. The CBI arrested Sisodia on February 26 on corruption charges in the same case.