Land-for-jobs scam: Now, CBI questions Lalu Yadav; daughter alleges harassment

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Mar 07, 2023, 02:38 pm

CBI has questioned Lalu Yadav in alleged land-for-jobs scam case

The Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday questioned Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) founder and former Union railways minister Lalu Prasad Yadav at his daughter's Delhi residence in connection with the alleged land-for-jobs scam. His wife and ex-Bihar CM Rabri Devi already faced questioning in the case on Monday. The CBI action comes amid allegations of the Centre misusing probe agencies against the opposition.

Why does this story matter?

The land-for-jobs scam allegedly involves Yadav, Devi, their daughters, and 12 others.

They are accused of buying land at bargain prices in exchange for jobs during Yadav's tenure as the railways minister from 2004-09.

Notably, this comes after nine opposition leaders, including their son and Bihar's Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, shot off a letter to PM Narendra Modi, alleging misuse of central probe agencies.

Lalu Yadav questioned at daughter's Delhi residence

According to NDTV, a CBI team reached Yadav's daughter Misa Bharti's Delhi residence on Tuesday to question him in the alleged land-for-job scam case. His other daughter, Rohini Acharya, alleged her ailing father was being harassed with repeated cases and questioning. Acharya warned she "wouldn't spare anyone" if something happened to him. In December, Yadav underwent a kidney transplant in Singapore and is recovering.

Lalu Yadav's daughter alleged harassment of ailing father

पापा को लगातार परेशान किया जा रहा है। अगर उन्हें कुछ हुआ तो मैं किसी को नहीं छोड़ूंगी।



पापा को तंग कर रहे हैं यह ठीक बात नहीं है। यह सब याद रखा जाएगा। समय बलवान होता है, उसमें बड़ी ताकत होती है। यह याद रखना होगा। — Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) March 7, 2023

Why is CBI questioning Yadav, Devi?

According to reports, the CBI is questioning the politician couple to take their statements as part of the investigation into the alleged Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) scam—under which they purportedly received land in exchange for Indian Railways jobs. On Monday, on Devi's interrogation, the CBI reiterated it wasn't a raid or search, but simple questioning, adding a prior appointment was sought.

Seniors railway officials indicted; Yadav accused of misusing ministerial powers

In the CBI chargesheet, filed in October 2022, the agency stated that the accused—in conspiracy with the then general manager and chief personnel officer of Central Railway—hired certain individuals as substitutes in exchange for land either in their name or their relatives' name. The alleged scam took place between 2004 and 2009, during Yadav's tenure as the Union railways minister.

Yadav's son questioned Centre in letter to PM

To recall, leaders of eight opposition parties recently wrote to PM Modi, accusing the Centre of misusing central agencies such as the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against the opposition. They further stated that no punishment was taken against corrupt lawmakers who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Nine opposition figures signed the letter, including RJD leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi.