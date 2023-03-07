India

Uttarakhand: 3 back-to-back earthquakes felt in span of 12 hours

Three earthquakes of mild intensity struck Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi within a span of 12 hours on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, reported Mint. The first, 2.5-magnitude quake was felt at 12:45 am in Bhatwari's Siror forest, followed by a second one in the same area. The third tremor—with intensity at magnitude 1.8 on the Richter scale—was felt at around 10:10 am on Monday.

Uttarakhand at risk of massive earthquake

The CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute, Hyderabad, said last month that Uttarakhand was facing a risk of a "massive earthquake," according to Mint. To note, an earthquake is defined as "massive" or "great" when it measures magnitude 8 on the Richter scale or above. Notably, Uttarkashi falls in India's most earthquake-prone Seismic Zone 5. In the last two months, Uttarakhand witnessed at least 12 tremors.