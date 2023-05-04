India

Cyclone Mocha likely to hit Odisha, West Bengal next week

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 04, 2023, 05:57 pm 2 min read

The cyclone may make landfall between May 8 and May 11 (Representational image)

Cyclone Mocha is likely to hit states like West Bengal and Odisha before making landfall on the Indian east coast between May 8 and May 11, reported India Today. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said a cyclonic circulation might develop over the southeast Bay of Bengal on Saturday. Under its influence, a low-pressure area would form over the same region on Sunday.

Cyclonic storm likely to form after May 8

The weather department further stated that the cyclonic circulation would concentrate into a depression on May 8, following which it would intensify into a cyclonic storm and move northward toward the central Bay of Bengal. Further details about its path and intensification will be provided after the formation of a low-pressure area, the IMD added.

Fishermen advised not to venture into sea

Issuing an advisory, the IMD cautioned fishermen not to venture into the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas from Sunday onwards. Moreover, people have been advised to move to safer places before Sunday. The region's tourism, offshore, and shipping activities would also be regulated between May 8 and May 11.

Odisha government issues alerts in 18 districts

Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of the IMD, reportedly said there is no need to panic. According to reports, the Odisha government has issued alerts in 18 coastal and adjoining districts. Furthermore, cyclone-prone districts in Odisha and West Bengal are kept in a state of readiness. State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) among others are ready for any possible occurrence.