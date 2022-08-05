India

UP: Rape survivor's son helps nab accused after 27 years

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Aug 05, 2022, 01:00 pm 3 min read

A rape survivor in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur has finally received justice, owing to the efforts of her son, who was born as a result of the rape. On Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh Police apprehended and imprisoned one of the accused, Mohammad Razi from Hyderabad. The second accused Naqi has been located, and is believed to be in Odisha.

Statement What did the police say?

According to police, Razi alias Guddu Hasan was captured in Hyderabad, where he had been hiding. Razi reportedly admitted to the crime and stated that he never expected the case would be opened after all these years, the investigating officer Dharmendra Kumar Gupta told TOI. He said that the duo, who are siblings, raped the victim when she was just 12 years old.

Details How was the case reopened after 27 years?

On March 4, 2021, police initiated a case against the accused, and began investigating the matter after 27 years. It was done following the complaint by the victim's son. After much effort, cops were able to crack the case. Meanwhile, Shahjahanpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) S Anand stated that the FIR was filed after the court's direction as complaint was found legitimate.

Quote Extensive follow-up helped police to identify accused: SSP

"We wanted to help the woman get justice as she had suffered a lot in her childhood. After an extensive follow-up, we managed to identify the accused brothers, and traced them to the Haddaf area of the city," Anand said.

Action How did police nabbed one of the the accused?

According to the SSP, the police mobilized different teams and dispatched them to various sites in search of the accused since they were near to solving the case. "The role of the surveillance team was important in finding the locations of the two men, which was not an easy task after so many years," he said.

Investigation DNA test confirmed accused involvement

According to Anand, the police opted to do a DNA test after the accused denied ever meeting the survivor. In April 2022, the findings revealed that one of the suspects, Razi, was the biological father of the victim's son. Later, the police swiftly obtained a court warrant to arrest the duo, but they had already escaped.

Incident Victim had to give up on his son in 1994

The incident, according to reports, occurred in 1994. Razi and Naqi were the victim's family acquaintances who raped and impregnated her while she was just 12 years old. Later, the accused allegedly forced the woman to give up her kid for adoption. In 2021, the survivor's son tracked down his mother and persuaded her to pursue justice.