Cold wave: North India to witness 'never seen' -4°C temperature

Written by Prateek Talukdar Jan 12, 2023, 02:49 pm 2 min read

North India could see one of its lowest temperatures ever at -4 degrees Celsius amid the cold wave worsening, as per a weather expert

Already under the grip of a cold wave, North India is likely to see the weather worsen next week, with temperatures plummeting to -4 degrees Celsius, the region's lowest ever for January, say experts. It will witness severe chills from Saturday to Thursday, which will peak between Monday and Wednesday, according to Navdeep Dahiya, founder of the online weather platform Live Weather of India.

Why does this story matter?

The Indo-Gangetic plains reported an intense cold wave in the first week of January, with Delhi recording a minimum temperature of 1.9 degrees Celsius on Sunday, five degrees below normal.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this was the second-lowest temperature recorded in January since 2008. Temperatures rose briefly this week; however, the respite is expected to be short-lived.

Rainfall likely to bring temporary respite to Delhi: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast cold wave conditions in isolated pockets of Delhi and adjoining areas from Saturday. However, widespread light showers are expected to bring some relief in Delhi from bone-chilling temperatures for a few days. Meanwhile, a western disturbance has triggered a fresh spell of snowfall in the Himalayas, especially Kashmir, blanketing towns under multiple feet of snow.

Extreme 'never seen before' cold wave: Dahiya

Don't know how to put this up but upcoming spell of #Coldwave in #India look really extreme during 14-19th January 2023 with peak on 16-18th, Never seen temperature ensemble going this low in a prediction model so far in my career.

Freezing -4°c to +2°c in plains, Wow! — Weatherman Navdeep Dahiya (@navdeepdahiya55) January 11, 2023

Outcome could change, fog to play crucial role

Dahiya said that the outcome could experience some alteration as there are still three days to go, and fog is expected to play a crucial role. He said that the maximum temperatures might dip to single digits with either frosty mornings or cold blast days. January 2023 could be the coldest ever or at least the coldest so far in this century, he said.

Delhi's minimum temperature stood at 9.3 degrees Celsius

Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted snowfall in the western Himalayan region and rainfall in the adjoining plains until Friday. An active western disturbance could trigger a rise of 2 to 4 degrees Celsius in minimum temperatures in the northwestern plains till Friday, following which Delhi might experience a fresh wave of icy chill. Delhi's minimum temperature was recorded at 9.3 degrees Celsius on Thursday.