Inundated Bengaluru braces for more rains in next 5 days

Sep 07, 2022

Bengaluru city received over 300% more rains in a week, as per IMD.

After being pounded by torrential rains for a week, it appears like the worst is yet to come for Bengaluru. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rain in the city over the next five days. Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) issued a warning to the people in the coastal region due to the forecast.

Context Why does this story matter?

According to the IMD, the Bengaluru Urban district received 28.1 mm of rain on Sunday, 386% more than normal.

Notably, Bengaluru has gotten 141% more rainfall than usual since the monsoon season began on June 1.

The deluge on Sunday might have been caused by a cloudburst, and it was apparently the wettest day ever recorded in Bengaluru.

Details People stranded, authorities pressed in boats, tractors for rescue

According to reports, many people were stuck on the road and in their houses as a result of the torrential rain, which drowned key roadways as well as residential and business buildings. The rain also caused power outages and traffic bottlenecks, as per officials. Meanwhile, civic authorities and the KSNDMC dispatched boats and even tractors to aid with the rescue of citizens.

Flooded city These areas are worst affected

Following weeks of rain, places such as Rainbow Drive Layout, Sunny Brooks Layout, Bellandur, Eco Board, and other areas on Sarjapur Road were severely flooded, according to an India Today report. Some areas in the state capital got 150% more rain than usual between September 1 and 5, the report said quoting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Twitter Post Watch the videos and images of floods

10 most telling images from Bengaluru’s flooded areas today: pic.twitter.com/fWtp2Gstv0 — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) September 6, 2022

Education Schools continue to shut, IT companies announced work from home

Many schools have shifted to digital mode due to the excessive rains after the government declared holiday in all educational institutions in Bengaluru. Several IT companies have asked that their staff work from home since large tech parks in the suburbs continue to be underwater due to overflowing lakes. Notably, over 160 lakes filled to capacity as a result of the rain.

Information Drinking water partially restored

The drinking water supply to Bengaluru has been largely restored, according to officials, after being cut off due to heavy rains in Karnataka's Mandya. One of the pumping stations at TK Halli is operational, and work to restore the second is now ongoing, they said. CM Bommai stated that the supply would return to normal in the next few days.

Statistics Over 300% more rain received in a week

According to the Economic Times, 135 mm of rainfall occurred in Bengaluru between August 31 and September 6, when the city normally receives 34 mm of rain during this period. Meanwhile, the government promised to provide Rs. 300 crore to help manage the city's water crisis. The municipal authority said that attempts are being taken to eliminate obstacles in order to prevent more floods.