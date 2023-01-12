India

Karnataka HC halts Sadhguru's Isha Yoga Centre, Adiyogi statue inauguration

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Jan 12, 2023, 02:24 pm 2 min read

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday ordered the status quo be maintained on the inauguration of Sadhguru's Isha Yoga Centre and Adiyogi's statue at the foot of Nandi Hills near Bengaluru. Issuing the interim stay order, the court sent notices to the yoga center, the Karnataka government, and 14 other respondents. Notably, Isha Foundation was scheduled to unveil Adiyogi's statue on Sunday (January 15).

Why does this story matter?

A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed by Kyathappa S and several other residents from Karnataka's Chikkaballapura against the yoga center and the Adiyogi statue near Nandi Hills, reported Live Law.

The PIL alleged the government illegally allotted land to a commercial enterprise being set up in an ecologically delicate area that would deface the entire ecosystem, environment, and wild life, among others.

HC grants petitioners 7 days to amend PIL

A division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Ashok S Kinagi issued the status quo order on Wednesday. The HC also allowed the petitioners to amend their PIL within a week to let them raise a challenge to a previous notification issued by the state government, granting the said land to the Isha Yoga Centre and for raising further grounds, too.

Details of the respondents in the case

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Ecology, the Karnataka government, Isha Yoga Centre, Coimbatore, and Principal Chief Conservator of Forest are among the 16 respondents in the matter. The PIL claimed that the main site and Avalagurki's Green Belt Zonal Area is being utilized by Isha Yoga Centre in complete violation of Zonal Regulations.

Authorities are keeping quiet, claims PIL

The petition claimed that the authorities were keeping mum on the matter, which showed how much command and influence Sadhguru's Isha Foundation had in this regard, reported Live Law. Furthermore, it also claimed that the Tehsildar, Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner, and Chikkaballapur Urban Development Authority had illegally passed orders in violation of the statutes in favor of the Isha Yoga Centre.

North, South Pinakini rivers might be affected, claims PIL

The petition also alleged that the rivers North Pinakini and South Pinakini, which originate in the Nandi Hills, would be affected by the yoga center and Adiyogi's statue being set up there. It further claimed that the Isha Foundation brought Lord Shiva's metal idol, and its members assembled there to deface the land for the installation of the same overnight.