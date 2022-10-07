India

Karnataka: Mob forcibly performs Dussehra puja in madrasa, 9 booked

Oct 07, 2022

The ruling BJP government has been accused of turning Karnataka into a laboratory of communal politics

Members of a Dussehra procession allegedly broke into a heritage madrasa shouting slogans of "Jai Shree Ram" and performed a puja at the corner of a structure in Bidar of Karnataka in the wee hours of Thursday. Police booked nine persons and reportedly arrested four in the case. Muslim organizations have threatened to launch protests if all the culprits aren't arrested by Friday.

Context Why does this story matter?

Karnataka has been a hotbed of communal violence in the recent past.

Data furnished by the state government in the Assembly last month shows that Karnataka has witnessed 163 communal incidents since 2019.

In August, Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations were marked at Hubbali's Idgah ground.

The controversy surrounding the hijab ban in educational institutions starting from Udupi has further polarized the atmosphere.

Twitter Post Muslim groups across the country condemned the incident

Karnataka | Bidar police booked nine people for allegedly trespassing into Mahmud Gawan madrasa, a heritage site performing puja during Dasara festivities yesterday; Members of Muslim community staged a protest



The situation is under control: Additional SP Mahesh Meghannavar pic.twitter.com/8Gw68IpRrg — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2022

Information Mob broke lock, forced their way into the madrasa

The structure in question, Mahmud Gawan Madrasa, was built in the 1460s and is a designated heritage site maintained by the Archeological Survey of India (ASI). It is also listed as a monument of national importance. The mob entered the madrasa by breaking its lock, said police as per NDTV's report. A video of the incident went viral, flaring up protests demanding action.

Twitter Post Such acts aimed at demeaning Muslims: Owaisi

Visuals from historic Mahmud Gawan masjid madrasa, Bidar, #Karnataka (5th October). Extremists broke the gate lock attempted to desecrate. @bidar_police @BSBommai how can you allow this to happen? BJP is promoting such activity only to demean Muslims pic.twitter.com/WDw1Gd1b93 — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) October 6, 2022

Details Personnel deployed near madrasa to prevent unrest

The mob broke into the madrasa and splashed vermilion, reported Hindustan Times. People claimed that the mob cracked a coconut there during the puja, damaging the structure. While media reports said four were arrested in the case, police have not yet confirmed it. Those booked were charged with trespassing. The police deployed personnel near the madrasa to maintain law and order in the area.