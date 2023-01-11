India

Air India urination case: Court reserves accused's bail plea order

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Jan 11, 2023, 05:36 pm 2 min read

A Delhi court reserved its order on the bail application of Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on an elderly woman co-passenger on an Air India flight

The Patiala House court in Delhi reserved its order on bail for accused Shankar Mishra, who allegedly urinated on a female co-passenger during Air India's New York to Delhi flight on November 26 last year. Metropolitan Magistrate Komal Garg heard the case on Wednesday, where Mishra's lawyer claimed that the Delhi Police registered FIR in one non-bailable offense while others were bailable.

Why does this story matter?

Nearly 40 days after the shocking incident of November 26 on the Air India flight, an FIR was filed in the case on January 4.

Notably, the FIR was filed after the victim wrote to the airline's parent Tata Sons' chairman, N Chandrasekaran.

The victim claimed the cabin crew allowed Mishra to walk free after touchdown despite knowing about the incident.

Delhi Police opposed Shankar Mishra's bail in court

The Delhi Police objected to the bail plea of the accused Mumbai businessman, stating that he is an influential individual and may influence the complainant if allowed bail. The victim's lawyer also appeared in court and submitted that intoxication could never be the defense. Last week, Mishra was arrested from Bengaluru after investigators traced his phone and sent him to 14-day judicial custody.

Cabin crew, pilot of New York-Delhi flight grounded

The airline grounded a pilot and four cabin crew members of the New York-Delhi flight on Saturday amid the ongoing row. Air India issued a show-cause notice to the staff on board the flight over the incident, which triggered widespread outrage. In another release, the airline acknowledged that this incident could've been handled more efficiently.

US-based Dr. Bhattacharjee gives eyewitness account

US-based Dr. Sugata Bhattacharjee, an eyewitness of the November 26 incident and was seated next to Mishra, claimed that the flight crew had mismanaged the situation entirely. As per Bhattacharjee, he had cautioned a crew member that the accused had too much to drink, but his warning was disregarded. The eyewitness also offered to help the police with their probe if required, reported NDTV.

Air India receives DGCA notice for not reporting unruly passengers

On Monday, Air India received a show cause notice from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for not reporting the rowdy demeanors of two drunk passengers on board its Paris to Delhi flight on December 6. The notice also said the airline didn't report two incidents where one passenger had allegedly smoked near the washroom, and the other urinated on a woman's blanket.