Air India urination row: US-based doctor gives 'horrific' eyewitness account

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jan 09, 2023, 03:21 pm

US-based doctor who was co-passenger on the flight has revealed some shocking details

The horrific incident of alleged urination by Mumbai-based Shankar Mishra on a woman co-passenger on an Air India flight in November was mismanaged at various levels, and the crew didn't handle the situation properly, revealed an eyewitness. US-based Dr. Sugata Bhattacharjee—who was seated next to Mishra—claimed he alerted a crew member that Mishra had too many drinks, but he disregarded him and merely smiled.

Why does this story matter?

The incident took place in the business class section on Air India's New York-Delhi flight on November 26.

An FIR in the matter was filed on January 4—nearly 40 days later—only after the elderly woman wrote to N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, which owns Air India.

She alleged the crew let the accused walk free after landing despite being aware of the situation.

Complaint letter by co-passenger Bhattacharjee

In a letter to Air India, Bhattacharjee reportedly complained about the accused Shankar Mishra's inebriation and how he "drenched" the elderly woman in urine on its New York-New Delhi flight on November 26, per Times Now. He claimed that he intended to make a formal complaint and asked for the complaint book but was only given two pieces of paper to write his complaint.

Air India crew didn't follow due procedure: Bhattacharjee

Bhattacharjee alleged despite informing the crew that Mishra was drinking excessively, no action was taken. He claimed they didn't follow due procedure after the incident. She was a...soft-spoken lady and was traumatized, which is one reason there wasn't a big deal made out of the matter... But I was angry because they...made her sit on the same seat where the incident happened," he added.

Poor judgment by pilot of AI flight: Eyewitness

Bhattacharjee also criticized the pilot of the said Air India flight. He alleged the captain decided to assign a new seat to the victim after making her wait for two hours, per NDTV. Moreover, he said, "It's not correct on part of the accused to say that nothing happened." Bhattacharjee also offered to assist the Delhi Police with their investigation if they so required.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran reacts to urination incident

Meanwhile, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran has responded to the urination incident on a female passenger on an Air India flight. He called it a matter of personal anguish to him and his colleagues at the airline. He also claimed that the airline's response should have been "much swifter," news agency PTI reported.

Pilot, crew of New York-Delhi flight grounded

On Saturday, Air India grounded four cabin crew members and a pilot of the New York-Delhi flight amid the urination row. The airline issued a show-cause notice to the staff on board over the incident, which caused an across-the-board outrage. In another statement, the company also acknowledged that the incident could have been handled way better.

Accused arrested by Delhi Police team from Bengaluru

Earlier on Saturday, the accused, Mishra, was arrested from Bengaluru by a Delhi Police team and brought over to the national capital. He was also sacked by his employer Wells Fargo on Friday. The multinational financial services company based in the United States termed the allegations against Mishra as "deeply disturbing."