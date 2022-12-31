India

Delhi to begin New Year with fresh cold wave spell

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Dec 31, 2022, 03:02 pm 3 min read

India Meterological Department predicted cold wave conditions on New Year eve

Delhi and much of northwest India will see a fresh cold wave on New Year's Eve, with the lowest temperature to drop three degrees by Tuesday, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). Minimum temperatures are likely to fall by 2-3 degrees Celsius after 24 hours. Meanwhile, the national capital will also witness a dense fog in the next four days, the IMD claimed.

Why does this story matter?

The Indo-Gangetic plains are gripped by a cold wave, especially in northwest India.

Delhi saw a minimum temperature of 3 degrees Celsius on Christmas as temperatures dipped considerably in Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and north Rajasthan.

Dense to very dense fog blocked out the sun, resulting in low daytime temperatures in the region, meteorologically termed a cold day

Delhi may see temperature dip to 4 degrees Celsius

According to IMD, Delhi will see a temperature dip to 4 degrees Celsius by January 2. It also predicted intense fog during the next four days in the national capital. Notably, a strong western disturbance over the Himalayas provided some reprieve from the frigid Delhi winter. However, amid the retreating western disturbance, the cold wave will return to Delhi and other parts.

Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh too will witness temperature drop

The cold wave will also return to isolated areas of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and north Rajasthan on Sunday and Monday (January 1-2), per IMD. From Saturday through Monday, chilly day conditions are expected in isolated regions of Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh.

Advisory issued for possible dense fog

In addition to the chilly weather, dense fog is forecast to cover Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and north Rajasthan on January 1, 2023. Traffic officials advised people to avoid venturing out in such situations unless absolutely essential because fog can substantially impair vision. "It is better to drive slowly, use low-beam headlights, and honk only when necessary," they said.

Earlier respite from cold wave

India Today reported on Friday that the Safdarjung observatory, which is Delhi's main meteorological station, reported a low temperature that was four degrees Celsius above average. Additionally, it was this month's warmest low temperature. On December 25-26, a western disturbance brought additional snowfall to the mountains, and when it dissipated, chilly northwesterly winds blew through the plains.

What is cold wave?

When the highest temperature is 4.5 degrees below average and the lowest temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or less below average, the day is considered cold. If the lowest temperature drops below four degrees Celsius or is 10 degrees Celsius or lower and is 4.5 notches below average in the plains, the meteorological office issues a cold wave declaration.