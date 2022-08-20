India

Monsoon mayhem: Landslide kills 2 in J&K, cloudburst rocks Uttarakhand

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Aug 20, 2022, 12:06 pm 3 min read

Landslide led to death of two children in Jammu and Kashmir.

The monsoon continues to rage across the country, with floods becoming common in several states. While a landslide claimed two lives in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, Uttarakhand's capital city Dehradun witnessed a cloudburst this morning, resulting in flooding. Floods have also hit Odisha, and more rain is expected in the state on Saturday. Here are more details:

Jammu and Kashmir 2 killed following landslide in Udhampur, Vaishno Devi yatra suspended

As per India Today, at least two children were killed in Jammu and Kashmir Udhampur district after a mud house collapsed due to landslides in Samole village. Rescue teams have been rushed to the scene in order to rescue others and recover bodies from the debris. Meanwhile, the yatra to the Vaishno Devi shrine was temporarily halted Friday evening due to heavy rain.

Uttarakhand Cloudburst in Dehradun leads to flooding

According to officials, a cloudburst occurred early Saturday in Sarkhet village, Dehradun. They said the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team rushed to the area. Furthermore, the Tamasa river, which flows near Dehradun's famous Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple, has taken an alarming form after the continuous torrential rains since yesterday. However, officials said no loss of life has been reported so far.

Himachal Pradesh Heavy rains shut schools in two Himachal villages

Schools in Mandi and Kullu districts in Himachal Pradesh will remain closed today due to heavy rains, as per officials. The weather service has predicted heavy rain, prompting the administration to close all government and private educational institutions in Kullu and Mandi districts except colleges and ITI. Due to the heavy rains, the Anganwadi Centres in Kullu have also been ordered to close.

Odisha IMD predicts more rain for flood-stricken Odisha

The Friday flood in the Mahanadi river system badly affected Odisha. According to the forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the flood threat also looms over a number of other rivers in the state's northern region. According to officials, the current flood has affected nearly five lakh people in 13 districts, with 2.6 lakh of them marooned in 470 villages.

Jharkhand MeT department issues red alert in several districts of Jharkhand

The Meteorological Centre in Ranchi has issued a "red alert" for parts of Jharkhand as a result of the anticipated heavy rainfall that occurs due to deep depression over the Bay of Bengal. Officials said many areas of the state may experience heavy to very heavy rainfall through Saturday. East and West Singhbhum districts, as well as Saraikela-Kharswan, have been placed on "red alert."

Maharashtra Orange alert in several Maharashtra districts

In Maharashtra, rainfall activity is expected to increase over Vidarbha on August 20-21, according to the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre in Nagpur. Heavy to very heavy rain is expected in Vidarbha today, with very heavy rain expected in isolated locations across Bhandara, Gondia, Gadchiroli, and Nagpur districts. Similarly, heavy rain is expected in isolated areas across Amravati, Chandrapur, and Wardha districts.