Heavy rains predicted in Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha; Bengaluru still inundated

Written by Prateek Talukdar Sep 10, 2022, 10:11 am 3 min read

A study has found that increase in cloud dimensions is causing irregular rain patterns.

Amid a week of heavy rains and knee-deep water throwing life out of gear in Bengaluru, the city is likely to continue receiving showers till Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted. IMD said due to a low-pressure system forming over the Bay of Bengal, heavy rains accompanied by strong winds are expected to lash Kerala in the coming days, apart from other regions.

Odisha Orange alert issued for 14 districts of Odisha

The IMD issued an orange alert for 14 districts of Odisha as heavy rainfall is forecast over the next two days for Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Puri, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Khordha, Nayagarh, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack and Kendrapara districts. Fishermen in the region have been warned against venturing into the deep sea. Areas under yellow alert might receive 7 to 11 cm rainfall.

Maharashtra Extremely heavy rainfall predicted in next 24 hours

With incessant rains lashing Maharashtra, the IMD has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall with chances of extremely heavy rainfall in several parts of the state over the next 24 hours. An orange alert has been sounded for Konkan-Goa and central Maharashtra until Monday. Mumbai and the adjoining districts of Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg are likely to face heavy rains with gusty winds.

Twitter Post Rain brings down amphitheater in Gujarat, no casualty reported

Jamnagar, Gujarat | Roof of the amphitheatre structure in Ranmal lake premises collapsed due to reverse wind pressure heavy rain. No casualties reported. Several teams here to work overnight clear off the area: Jamnagar MC Deputy Engineer, Rajiv Jani pic.twitter.com/CqGcSCQ6X0 — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2022

Other regions Very heavy rains likely in Gangetic West Bengal

Widespread rainfall is forecast for Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and Gujarat, among others on Monday and Tuesday. Isolated very heavy rains are likely in Gangetic West Bengal on Sunday and Monday. Fairly widespread rainfall and isolated heavy rainfall is predicted over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura until Tuesday. Moderate to widespread rainfall is likely in Uttarakhand over the next five days.

Karnataka Rivers in spate after water released from Tungabhadra dam

The flood situation reportedly remained dismal, especially in north Karnataka due to torrential rains. After the water was released from the Tungabhadra dam, many rivers and regional streams were in spate. In Bengaluru, about 126 lakes are said to have overflown following incessant rains over the week. This was the highest recorded rainfall the city has witnessed in the last 50 years.

Changing dimensions Increase in cloud depth, height causing erratic rainfall

Following irregular and intense rainfall patterns, the Advanced Centre for Atmospheric Radar Research, Cochin University of Science and Technology has found in a study that an increase in the depth and height of clouds is a reason behind the shifting patterns. The study shows that rainfall becoming more convective on the west coast, which means heavy rainfall in a particular region.