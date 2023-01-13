Delhi

Delhi: Flights delayed as IMD warns of 'intense' cold wave

A cold wave coupled with a thick layer of fog over north India affected daily life and delayed some flights from Delhi on Friday morning. However, the national capital experienced some respite as the minimum temperature was recorded at 12 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said an intense cold wave spell is expected in the region between January 14 and 20.

Why does this story matter?

Sending chills down the spine, an independent weather expert raised an alert on Wednesday that next week's temperature in North India could plummet as low as -4 degrees Celsius.

Such a drop in temperature is unprecedented, at least in the 21st century, he said, as the region enjoys brief respite from bone-chilling temperatures that have lashed the region since the beginning of the year.

Here's the list of flights delayed

Some flights (Delhi-San Francisco/Kathmandu, Delhi-Chandigarh-Kullu, Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Dharamshala-Chandigarh, Delhi-Shimla- Dharamshala, Delhi-Dehradun) are delayed due to fog in the national capital.



Minimum temperature in Delhi could drop to 3-4 degrees: IMD

Visibility was measured at 25 m in Bihar's Gaya and Purnea, Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana's Hisar, while Bathinda in Punjab experienced zero visibility. The IMD said the cold wave could lower the minimum temperature in Delhi and surrounding areas to 3-4 degrees Celsius, just as at the beginning of this month. It said the maximum temperature could be around 15 degrees Celsius.

Himachal Pradesh experiences snowfall, rains in isolated places

A Western Disturbance has triggered a fresh spell of snowfall along with rainfall in isolated areas of Himachal Pradesh while maximum temperatures saw a significant rise. Una was the hottest in the state at 22 degrees Celsius, and Dharamshala and Dalhousie recorded day temperatures of 19 degrees Celsius, and 4.4 degrees, respectively. Meanwhile, Kothi in the Kullu district received 15 cm of snowfall.

Long gap between two Western Disturbances causing intense cold wave

*Visibility reported at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 13th January 2023 (in m)*



*West Rajasthan*: Churu 50, Jaisalmer and Bikaner 200 each



*Punjab*: Bhatinda 0



*Haryana*: Hisar 25



This January coldest in 23 years

Delhi has already recorded 50 hours of dense fog this month, making it this century's third worst cold wave spell. The thick blanket of fog persisting over the Indo-Gangetic plains with high levels of moisture is responsible for the long spell of intense cold.