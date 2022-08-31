India

Moose Wala shooters celebrated after murder at Gujarat beach: Report

Moose Wala shooters celebrated after murder at Gujarat beach: Report

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Aug 31, 2022, 07:43 pm 2 min read

Chargesheet has already been filed against 15 in the case.

In a shocking revelation, the shooters of Punjabi singer turned politician Sidhu Moose Wala celebrated his murder in Gujarat, India Today reported. They proceeded directly to a beach in Mudra following the murder and did a photo shoot, it said. One of the images obtained by India Today shows the shooters and facilitators engaged in the murder posing for a photograph on the beach.

Context Why does this story matter?

Moose Wala, a 28-year-old singer, was shot down outside his village in Punjab's Mansa on May 29, a day after the newly established Bhagwant Mann's Punjab government reduced his security.

His father, Balkar Singh, was in a car with two security personnel pursuing his son when the assassins opened fire on the musician and his two friends.

Details Five shooters involved in the murder celebrated

According to India Today, five shooters, named Ankit, Deepak Mundi (absconding) Sachin, Priyavrata Fauji, Kapil Pandit, and Kashish, were reportedly caught on camera posing at a Gujarati beach. It said Pandit and Sachin helped the shooters to escape Punjab. Surprisingly, the gunmen were celebrating the murder when police from Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Maharashtra were on the manhunt to apprehend them.

Action Charge sheet filed against 15 persons

On August 18, Punjab Police filed a charge sheet against 15 people nearly three months after the brutal killing of singer-turner-politician. The charge sheet named Lawrence Bishnoi and Bishnu Bhagwanpuria as the masterminds behind the murder. The renowned musician, Moose Wala was gunned down in Mansa, Punjab a day after the state government withdrew part of his security cover.

Information Prime accused tracked down to Azerbaijan

The Punjab Police stated on Tuesday that it has tracked down one of the prime suspects in the Moose Wala murder case, Sachin Thapan Bishnoi, to Azerbaijan. Meanwhile, police stated that steps are being made to extradite him to India.

About Who was Moose Wala?

Moose Wala's real name was Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu and he modeled his stage name after his native village Moosa in Mansa, Punjab. An alumnus of Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, Ludhiana, he moved to Ontario, Canada after his graduation where he started his music career. In 2021, he joined the Congress and contested the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Mansa but lost.