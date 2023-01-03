India

Delhi accident: Injuries caused death, no sexual assault, reveals autopsy

Jan 03, 2023

The autopsy report of Anjali Singh, who died after a car hit her scooter and dragged her for 13 km in Delhi, ruled the possibility of sexual assault

The preliminary autopsy report of Anjali Singh—the woman who was killed after being hit by a car and dragged for 13km in West Delhi in the wee hours of Sunday—has reportedly ruled out sexual assault. No injuries to private parts were found, it stated, adding she died due to the injuries. Her swab samples and shreds of jeans have been preserved for further tests.

Why does this story matter?

Singh, who worked as a part-time helper in weddings and other events, was returning from a similar function when a car driven by five drunk men reportedly hit her scooter and didn't stop.

She was stuck in the car's axle and was dragged for kilometers, tearing all her clothes and lacerating her body.

Her body was found naked, which raised suspicion of sexual assault.

Death caused by shock, hemorrhage: Report

The autopsy was conducted by a board of doctors at Delhi's Maulana Azad Medical College, and the report was submitted to the police on Tuesday. It stated the provisional cause of death as shock and hemorrhage due to injuries by blunt force impact to the head, spine, left femur, and lower limbs, possibly by dragging. The final postmortem report is yet to be received.

Deceased's friend traced, statement to be recorded

Investigations revealed that Singh had a friend, Nidhi, riding the pillion when the car hit their scooter early on Sunday. She escaped with minor injuries, but Singh was dragged along with the car. Nidhi reportedly freaked out and ran home. The accused men, who have been arrested, also panicked and sped away, allegedly unaware that Singh's body was stuck under the car.

Driver felt something stuck under car, others ignored

The accused who was driving the car, Deepak Khanna, claimed that he felt something stuck under the car, but the others—Amit Khanna, Manoj Mittal, Krishan, and Mithun—insisted he continues driving. When they took a U-turn near Kanjhawala's Jonti village, Mithun noticed the body's arm, and then the car was stopped. As the body came off, they abandoned it and fled away.

Police received calls from people

Public anger is simmering on the issue, with people questioning the Delhi Police as to why the car wasn't stopped at any checkpoint for such a long distance. The police were informed about the incident by several people who spotted the car on the road.