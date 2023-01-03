India

Odisha: Third Russian found dead in less than two weeks

Odisha: Third Russian found dead in less than two weeks

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Edited by Ramya Patelkhana Jan 03, 2023, 04:09 pm 2 min read

Russian national's death in Odisha is third such incident in less than two weeks

A Russian national was found dead on a ship anchored at Paradip Port in Jagatsinghpur, Odisha, on Tuesday, Hindustan Times reported, citing officials. He was identified as 51-year-old Milyakov Sergey, the chief engineer of MB Aldnah, sailing from Chittagong Port in Bangladesh to Mumbai via Paradip. According to the Odisha Police, this is the third such incident in two weeks.

Many critics of Putin died under mysterious circumstances

The development comes as the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis enters its 11th month, with India appealing for a diplomatic resolution. Similar to the deaths of two Russian nationals in late December in Odisha, Sergey was also reportedly found dead under mysterious circumstances. After the war began, many critics of Russian President Vladimir Putin who were against the invasion of Ukraine died under mysterious circumstances.

What did officials say about the incident?

Officials told PTI that Sergey was found dead in his ship chamber around 4:30 am, after which the police were called, who were yet to ascertain the cause of the death. Paradip Port Trust Chairman PL Haranand confirmed the incident and said an investigation had been initiated. Last month, two Russian tourists, including a lawmaker, were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Odisha's Rayagada.

Sergey probably died of heart attack, claims ship master

The ship master, however, informed Haranand that Sergey died of a heart attack, according to HT. "The body is being sent for post-mortem. His family would be informed," Haranand said. However, he declined to reveal any further information about the ship or anybody on board.

A little about previous deaths

Earlier, on December 24, Russian legislator Pavel Antov (65) died after reportedly falling from the third story of a Rayagada hotel. On December 22, his friend Vladimir Bidenov (61) was found dead in his room. Per NDTV, the Odisha Police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is looking at both incidents as "unnatural deaths." The cases have been registered at the Sadar Police Station in Rayagada.

CID may seek Interpol's help in lawmaker's death

According to HT, a CID officer stated that they might request Interpol's assistance in investigating Pavel's death. In Bidenov's death, investigators have questioned Assistant Sub-Inspector SK Singh, who was the first person to arrive at the hotel, as well as three ambulance drivers. Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) asked the Rayagada Police superintendent for a report on the fatalities.