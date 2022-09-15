World

Ukraine: President Zelenskyy meets with car accident, addresses nation later

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Sep 15, 2022, 11:23 am 2 min read

President Zelenskyy didn't receive any serious injury in the car accident, as per the spokesperson.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday met with an accident when his car collided with another vehicle in the capital city of Kyiv. He was on his way back from the Kharkiv region after meeting with soldiers who had reclaimed the majority of the territory in a counter-offensive action against Russia. However, according to the spokesperson, he was not gravely harmed.

Context Why does this story matter?

The development comes at a time when Ukraine has successfully launched counter-offensive action against Russia forcing its troops to vacate many territories.

The Russia-Ukraine war has resulted in the deaths of thousands, the displacement of millions, and the destruction of multiple cities, with the curtailment of food and energy exports around the globe, triggering worldwide inflation.

Statement What did the spokesperson say?

According to the spokesperson Sergiy Nikiforov., President Zelenskyy was on his way to Kyiv after paying a visit to the recaptured city of Izium in Kharkiv, where he had also met the Ukrainian troops. "In Kyiv, a passenger car collided with the car of the President of Ukraine and escort vehicles," he said in a statement posted on Facebook.

Officiial 'President not injured seriously, the incident will be investigated'

Nikiforov said that doctors accompanying the President attended the driver of the passenger car with emergency aid and later he was transferred to the hospital in an ambulance. "The president was also examined by a doctor, and no serious injuries were detected. The law enforcement officers will investigate all the circumstances of the accident," the spokesperson said.

Address Zelenskyy's address to the nation

Just hours after the accident, Zelenskyy addressed the nation and announced that the Kharkiv area is de-occupied by Ukrainian troops following a quick counteroffensive to evict Russian forces. In a conflict that has been raging for almost six months, Ukraine's fast-moving attack, which also saw its soldiers retake the vital city of Izium from Russian control, is being hailed as a crucial turning point.

Details Successfully reclaiming territories: Ukrainian military

According to Ukraine's southern military command, Ukrainian forces have reclaimed around 500 square kilometers of territory in the country's south during the last two weeks. This comprises five communities in the Kherson area, according to The Guardian. The latest success in Kharkiv is being seen as a hint that Russian forces are rushing to cling to the land.