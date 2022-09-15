World

SCO Summit: Modi to meet Putin, uncertainty regarding China, Pakistan

Eight hotels were built with a total of 1,200 rooms for guests of the 22nd SCO Summit in Samarkand.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive at Samarkand, Uzbekistan on Thursday evening for the 22nd Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit, which is the first in-person summit since the pandemic. The summit will begin on Friday when India will hold bilateral talks with Russia, Uzbekistan, and the new member — Iran. However, it's unclear if talks would be held with China and Pakistan.

The SCO has been dubbed anti-West, owing to the West's bitter relations with Russia, China, and Iran.

The visit is significant on India's part in view of the Russia-Ukraine crisis as the West has been unhappy over India maintaining trade relations with Russia despite sanctions.

Although officials continue to maintain that the SCO is not against any bloc or country.

Leaders of Kyrgyzstan, Iran, China Mongolia arrives in Samarkand for the SCO Samarkand Summit @WIONews pic.twitter.com/GtcA714U3a — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) September 14, 2022

China Ladakh disengagement for SCO accord: Reports

Although structured bilateral talks with China are unlikely, it was reported that a pull-aside was possible between the world leaders. Two days ago, India and China's troops completely disengaged at the Gogra Hotsprings PP15 in eastern Ladakh. Some media reports speculated that the disengagement came after PM Modi threatened to boycott the SCO Summit, following which Xi Jinping gave in.

Connectivity India pushing for Chabhar port to counter China's BRI

Indian envoy to Uzbekistan, Ambassador Manish Prabhat said that connectivity would be one of the key discussions at the summit as the four central Asian members of the SCO are landlocked. As India opposes China's much-touted Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), it is pushing for Chabahar port in Iran to be turned into an operational hub to connect India with central Asia.

Russian President Putin is going to participate in the forthcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit. PM Modi is also going. We've already announced that there will be a number of meetings in Samarkand, including with PM Modi: Russian Amb to India Denis Alipov to ANI pic.twitter.com/7z9dWrhYKH — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2022

The SCO is the world's largest regional organization encompassing 60% of the land area in Europe and Asia, 40% of the global population and 30% of the total GDP. It started off in 2001 as an agreement among China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan for greater cooperation. India and Pakistan joined in 2017 while observer country Belarus has applied for full membership.