MCD Polls: AAP MLA linked to cash-for-ticket case; 3 held

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Nov 16, 2022

The complainant has accused the AAP MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi of receiving bribe against MCD ticket

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is in hot water again in Delhi after its MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi was linked to a cash-for-a-ticket case related to Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections. The Delhi Police's Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) arrested three people for taking a bribe from a man on Tripathi's behalf to make his wife a party candidate in the next MCD elections.

Context Why does this story matter?

Out of the MCD's 250 redrawn municipal wards, 50% of seats are reserved for female candidates, and 42 are reserved for Schedule Caste (SC).

The AAP has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of unduly interfering in executing development works in MCD's jurisdiction.

The BJP is pushing to retain the power the party has held since 2007.

Details MLA's relative, 2 aides arrested by ACB

The arrested were identified as Om Singh, Shiv Shankar Pandey, and Prince Raghuvanshi by the ACB. According to The Indian Express, Singh is Tripathi's brother-in-law, while Pandey is his personal assistant. The complainant, named Gopal Khari, said he paid a bribe on behalf of his wife Shobha, but she did not receive a ticket for the MCD polls.

Twitter Post Delhi AAP assures unbiased investigation

Addressing an Important Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/PCT4TSeM2H — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) November 16, 2022

Allegations MLA Tripathi accused of demanding Rs. 90 lakh bribe

ACB chief Madhur Verma said the complainant approached it on Monday with the grievance saying that he met AAP MLA Tripathi on November 9 and requested a ticket for his wife. The complainant, who has been an AAP worker, had requested a ticket for Ward No. 69, Kamla Nagar for which the MLA allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs. 90 lakh, Verma said.

Twitter Post BJP leader reacts after corruption row

Arvind Kejriwal’s MLAs are selling tickets for MCD elections. 3 people have been arrested so far. AAP MLAs are doing what Kejriwal and cohorts do. So no surprise there.



But the question is what percentage of money collected is being sent to Kejriwal? pic.twitter.com/ifHldORLf9 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 16, 2022

Information Complainant accused other legislators also

According to reports, the complainant had named other MLAs also. He claimed to have paid Rs 35 lakh to Tripathi, the Model Town MLA, and Rs 20 lakh to Rajesh Gupta, the Wazirpur MLA, with an assurance of paying the remainder after getting the ticket. Meanwhile, the complainant submitted audio and video recordings of the alleged bribery.

Information Case file under Prevention of Corruption Act

The money was confiscated by the ACB after it filed a First Information Report (FIR) under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the part of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) dealing with bribery. Verma stated that more investigation is being done to gather more information in this case.