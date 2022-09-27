Politics

Punjab: CM Mann tables confidence motion in Assembly amid ruckus

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Sep 27, 2022, 08:59 pm 3 min read

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann tables confidence motion in special Assembly session. Voting on it to be held on October 3.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday tabled a confidence motion in a special session of the Vidhan Sabha amid the heavy uproar by the opposition. Following the commotion, Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan ordered the suspension of Congress MLAs for a day. As per reports, Sandhwan later adjourned the Assembly till Thursday, while the voting on the motion is scheduled for October 3.

Context Why does this story matter?

Punjab's AAP administration has been in conflict with Governor Banwarilal Purohit ever since it came to power.

The special session comes after Purohit on Sunday granted approval for the same. To recall, the AAP earlier wanted to convene it on September 22 for the trust vote, but Purohit refused permission.

The AAP has accused Purohit of acting at the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) behest.

Attack CM Mann attacked BJP and Congress

While moving the confidence motion in the house, Mann attacked the BJP and Congress. He alleged the BJP found a new way to rule states when people don't choose it—the party buys MLAs and forms the government. "The day we talked about convening the Assembly to move the confidence motion, the Congress started protesting. Congress has to survive by selling its MLAs," he alleged.

Details Opposition's uproar forces adjournment until September 29

As soon as CM Mann introduced the confidence motion, Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa opposed it, claiming it violated the governor's authority. Congress MLAs raised slogans against the speaker for approving the motion and disrupted the proceedings. Fifteen Congress members were escorted out and suspended for a day. The speaker later adjourned the Assembly till Thursday.

Quote Punjab Congress MLAs work for BJP's 'Operation Lotus': AAP minister

Earlier on Tuesday, Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira demanded "Zero Hour" during the session, but the speaker denied it. Later, Punjab cabinet minister Aman Arora accused the Congress MLAs of running the BJP agenda by assisting the saffron party in its "Operation Lotus."

Reason Why did AAP move the confidence motion?

In the 117-member Punjab Assembly, the AAP has 92 MLAs. The party earlier alleged the BJP was attempting to destabilize the state administration. It claimed that the BJP approached 10 of its MLAs and promised them Rs. 25 crore each to switch sides in an attempt to topple the AAP government. In light of this, CM Mann decided to bring a motion of confidence.

Details AAP vs governor face-off in Punjab

The AAP wanted to call a special session of the Assembly on September 22 to hold a trust vote. However, Banwarilal Purohit canceled his permission, invoking certain provisions of the Constitution for doing so. The AAP expressed opposition to the action, calling it undemocratic, and even made a threat to petition the Supreme Court. On Sunday, however, Purohit granted permission to convene the session.