MP: Dalit man, parents shot dead for harassing neighbor's wife

Oct 26, 2022

Former state CM and Congress stalwart Kamal Nath demanded a high-level investigation into the case

A man belonging to a dominant caste along with five of his kin are accused of shooting dead his neighbor and parents, belonging to the Dalit community, on allegations of harassing his wife in Devran village of Damoh district, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. The prime accused was arrested and the police are searching for the other five accused, who are on the run.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Dalit community is regarded as the lowest rung of the caste order, who have been disenfranchised historically, and most of the community continue to subsist on the margins of society.

Last month, in the neighboring district of Chhatarpur, a Dalit man was allegedly battered for sitting on a chair in front of an 'upper caste' man at the village panchayat building.

Twitter Post Patel family is said to be influential in the village

दमोह में दलित परिवार के 3 सदस्यों की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई, जबकि एक घायल हो गया. गोली चलाने का आरोप गांव के रसूखदार पटेलों पर है.देवरान गांव में कथित तौर पर एक महिला के साथ छेड़छाड़ के बाद दोनों परिवारों में विवाद हुआ था pic.twitter.com/UAz31OkxM9 — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) October 25, 2022

Information Younger brother survived the attack

The families of prime accused Jagdish Patel and deceased Manak Ahirwar feuded after Patel's wife accused the latter of stalking and harassing her. The fight was reportedly resolved after other villages intervened. However, the next morning Patel with five others from his family went to Ahirwar's home carrying weapons. Following an altercation, they shot Ahirwar (30), his parents, and his younger brother.

Twitter Post Accused were armed with rifles and pistols: Survivor

Details Local accounts pegged number of assailants at 20

The three died on the spot while the younger brother, Mahesh Ahirwar survived and has been admitted to the hospital. On the survivor's complaint, the accused were booked under charges of murder, attempt to murder, and sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. While six were booked, local activists claimed the deceased were attacked by around 20 people.

Information Protests erupt demanding accountability from BJP government

Local Dalit organizations hit the streets while Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and Congress workers are protesting the atrocities against Dalits, questioning the law and order under the BJP-led government in the state. The region is said to be a stronghold of the BSP.

Twitter Post BSP supremo Mayawati likens BJP government to the Dark Ages

2. यह अंधकार युग जैसी ताजा घटना मध्यप्रदेश बीजेपी सरकार में कानून-व्यवस्था के साथ-साथ गरीबों, दलितों, आदिवासियों व महिलाओं आदि की सुरक्षा के मामले में सरकारी विफलता की पोल खोलती है। सरकार ऐसे आपराधिक तत्वों के विरुद्ध नरमी नहीं बल्कि सख्त कार्रवाई करे, बीएसपी की यह माँग। 2/2 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) October 25, 2022