Ankita Bhandari murder: BJP expels accused's father; locals torch resort

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered an SIT probe into the incident.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday expelled senior party leader and former minister in Uttarakhand Vinod Arya over the involvement of his son Pulkit Arya in the murder of a young resort receptionist Ankita Bhandari, NDTV reported. Accused's brother Ankit Arya was also removed as vice president of the state OBC commission. Meanwhile, locals set fire to the resort at which Bhandari worked.

Details What do we know about the case so far?

On Saturday, the body of Bhandari (19), who went missing several days ago, was fished out from Rishikesh's Chilla canal. Pulkit and two others were arrested on Friday for pushing her into the canal following a dispute on Sunday. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the incident.