See you in court: Irani to Gandhis on targeting daughter

Written by Priyali Dhingra Jul 24, 2022, 12:44 pm 3 min read

Smriti Irani termed the allegations as 'malicious' and said that it was an attempt to assassinate her daughter's character.

Union Minister Smriti Irani, responding to allegations of fraud against her daughter, hit back and challenged the Congress party with judicial action. The 46-year-old's daughter Zoish Irani has come under attack for allegedly operating an illegal bar in Goa's Assagao area. In a press conference, she alleged that her daughter was being targeted for her "audacity" to speak up against the Gandhis.

Context Why does this story matter?

Cabinet Minister, a senior leader in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and a critic of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Irani defeated him in the latter's stronghold of Amethi in the 2019 general election.

She has attacked the Congress for alleged corruption in the National Herald case, currently under investigation by government agencies.

Therefore, the current complaint over acquiring an illegal license questions her credibility.

Response Irani hits back on daughter's 'character assassination'

Irani termed the allegations as 'malicious' and said that it was an attempt to assassinate her daughter's character, who is a "first-year college student and does not run any bar in Goa." "My daughter's fault is that her mother holds a press conference on the loot of Rs. 5,000 crore by Rahul and Sonia Gandhi," Irani told the media on Friday.

Quote Challenge to Rahul Gandhi

"Send Rahul Gandhi back to fight the Lok Sabha election in 2024 from Amethi and he will lose again. That is my promise as a BJP worker and as a mother to that 18-year-old," the Union minister said, while threatening judicial action against the Gandhis.

Fraud Congress alleges daughter got fraud license

The Congress demanded Irani's resignation over her daughter allegedly running an illegal bar in Goa with a falsely procured license. The party claimed that the license has been acquired in the name of a deceased person. In Panaji, the state chief showed a video clip of the daughter being interviewed as a "young entrepreneur" and the restaurant, Silly Souls, being introduced as "her restaurant."

Lawyer Daughter's lawyer responds, claims 'false propaganda'

A statement by Zoish Irani's lawyer said that she was neither an owner nor an operating figure at the restaurant. Adding that his client has not received any show-cause notice from authorities, the lawyer said, "frivolous social media posts are being made from vested quarters to settle political scores with the mother of my client, all of which are predicated on blatant falsities."

Case Liquor license renewed under deceased person's name

The Silly Souls cafe made headlines after reports of the team acquiring a liquor license under the name of a deceased man. After an RTI-based complaint by lawyer Aires Rodrigues, Goa's excise commissioner issued a show-cause notice on Thursday. It was found that an Anthony Dgama applied for the renewal of the license on June 22, 2022, despite having passed away in May 2021.