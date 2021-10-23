Unite against BJP: Mamata tells parties ahead of Goa visit

Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, is set to visit Goa next week. The trip comes as her party, the Trinamool Congress, is looking to make a political entry in the coastal state which will go to polls just months from now. Banerjee has also appealed to Opposition parties to join hands to defeat the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Context

Why does this story matter?

Banerjee's visit comes just months before elections to the 40-member Goa Assembly. Goa is witnessing a multifaceted political battle with the entry of TMC and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) besides the BJP and the Opposition Congress. The TMC is also trying to expand its national footprint which will depend significantly on its performance in the Goa polls.

Quote

'Goans have suffered enough,' Banerjee tweeted

"As I prepare for my maiden visit to Goa on 28th, I call upon all individuals, organizations and political parties to join forces to defeat the BJP and their divisive agenda. The people of Goa have suffered enough over the last 10 years," Banerjee tweeted on Saturday. "Together, we will usher in a new dawn for Goa by forming a new government," she added.

Preparations

TMC going all out in bid to claim Goa

The TMC has decided to field candidates on all the 40 seats in Goa. Senior party leaders have been camping in the state in phases since September. Poll strategist Prashant Kishor's Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), which manages the TMC, has also sent its team and set up an office in Goa as part of the preparations for the 2022 elections.

Information

AAP: Another new entrant in Goa

The AAP is also preparing for the upcoming polls with fervor. The party's chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal recently visited Goa, promising free electricity and jobs for locals if it is brought to power.

Leaders

TMC has roped in former Goa CM, others

Last month, long-time Congress leader and former Goa Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro had joined the TMC. He stated he did not expect a revival of the Congress party. There was "absolutely no hope or will to prevent the collapse of the party," he said. Faleiro has since been appointed the TMC's national vice-president. Several other local leaders have also joined the TMC.

Bigger picture

TMC dreams big

TMC, led by Banerjee, had defeated the BJP in this year's elections in West Bengal. Since then, the party has sought to aggressively campaign against the saffron party in other states too, including Tripura and Assam. It is looking to expand its national footprint with Banerjee often touted as a potential candidate against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2024 general polls.