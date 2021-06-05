WB restaurant owners thrilled about opening doors for three hours

Owners of restaurants and cafes are happy with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's decision to allow restaurants to open for three hours and are waiting for the official notification to start business even for limited hours amid COVID-19 restrictions. The owner of iconic restaurants Peter Cat and Mocambo in Park Street area, Nitin Kothari told PTI that he is happy with the announcement.

Kothari also said that he is ready to open the premises of Mocambo from where both the restaurants can function. "As the window of three hours is a bit small, we have decided to only open Mocambo where both the platter of Peter Cat and Mocambo will be served in separate enclosures of the same property," Kothari said.

This means the unique Chello Kebab delicacy of Peter Cat will be served in the premises of Mocambo famed for Mixed Meat Rissoto, Chicken Pavlograd, and Lamb meat preparations. "However we are happy with the announcement as it will mark a new beginning after the closure of the restaurants for over a month since May 1," he said.

Restaurant staff is being vaccinated

Kothari said that the staff of two outlets will work at the Mocambo outlet and all were being vaccinated. Hotel and Restaurant Association of Eastern India President Sudesh Poddar said, "We're happy with the three-hour window from 5 pm to 8 pm and all fine dining restaurants and bars will open following the norms once the state issues the formal notification in this regard."

"We will be opening with 50 percent of the seating capacity adhering to all the COVID-19 safety protocols once the notification comes," Poddar who is also the owner of Manthan Restaurant, said.

Asked if the three-hour window is not short, he said, "Kolkata is the first city in the country where the state government is allowing the restaurants to function in restricted capacity even for three hours." "If the coronavirus cases substantially go down, we hope the government will allow us to open for more hours," he added.

The owner of Chowman, Oudh 1590, and Chapter 2 Restaurant chains Debaditya Chaudhury said, "It's great news for the food and beverages industry but I don't think there will be much sales since the dine-in timing is only from 5-8 pm, not appropriate for dinner."

"We will still keep our restaurants open and maintain all the necessary protocols starting from QR code menu to staff hygiene etc," Chaudhury said, adding they were waiting for the official notification from the government to open. However, the eateries can be opened after the ongoing COVID- 19 related restrictions come to an end on June 15, the Chief Minister had said.