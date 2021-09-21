Ishwari Deshpande, 25-year-old actress, loses life in car accident

Ishwari Deshpande dies in road mishap

A trip before getting engaged proved fatal for a Pune-based actress. Ishwari Deshpande, who was to make her film debut with Premache Side Effects, died when the car in which she was traveling fell down a creek in Goa. Shubham Dadge, who was accompanying her, also died in this accident. Deshpande was 25, while Dadge was 28. They were to get engaged next month.

The two were stuck inside car due to central lock

The mishap happened yesterday around 5 am, when the driver of the vehicle in which Deshpande and Dadge were in lost control, and the car fell from a bridge in the Baga-Calangute area. Reports suggest that after the crash, the two were stuck inside the car due to the central lock. Deshpande and Dadge had visited the coastal state on September 15.

Fire brigade was called in around two hours after accident

Inspector Suraj Gawas, in-charge of Anjuna Police station, while talking to Indian Express said, "The fire brigade was called around 7 am. They managed to take out the car and the dead bodies of the two." As per preliminary probe, "After losing control, the car crossed over to the opposite corridor and again crossed over back before falling into a small creek."

Family members of both the deceased have been informed

Akshay Parsekar, sub-inspector who is dealing with the investigation, shared further details. He said, "Based on the wristbands the two were wearing, we believe that they had visited a club in the area the night before. Dadge is a resident of Kirkatwadi, Pune, while Ishwari is a resident of another area in Pune." Gawas added that family members of both the deceased "were contacted."

Deshpande had recently finished shooting for a Hindi serial

"They (family members) are arriving from Pune," Gawas told. On her career front, Deshpande had recently shot two films, one in Hindi film and another in Marathi. She also has acted in several Marathi serials. News has it that before this holiday, she finished filming a Hindi soap. Her debut Premache Side Effects has been directed by Sunil Chauthmal. May they rest in peace!