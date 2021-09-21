'Halloween Kills' trailer: Michael Myers has become extremely dangerous now

Written by Pallabi Chatterjee Mail Last updated on Sep 21, 2021, 03:36 pm

'Halloween Kills' got its final trailer recently

Ahead of its October 15 release, makers of Halloween Kills released its final trailer. The 2:18-minute-long clip seems to show us just how dangerous Michael Myers has become. The "white masked man" has survived the fire set by Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), her daughter, and granddaughter in Halloween (2018), and returns to Haddonfield to do what he does best, slaughter people.

Details

'A man couldn't have survived that fire,' Laurie says

In the post-credit scene of Halloween, we could hear Michael's breathing, and it indicated that the inferno couldn't kill him. Upon learning this, Laurie comments, "A man couldn't have survived that fire," which implied that the murderer is no less than a monster, and has crossed all human limits. The trailer too shows us scenes of his rampage, and you know what's in store.

Information

This time, it is Michael v/s the whole of Haddonfield

The synopsis of the film tells us that after the Strodes left Michael to die, "Laurie is rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, believing she finally killed her lifelong tormentor." But after learning that he's back along with his killing spree, "She inspires all of Haddonfield to rise up against their unstoppable monster." They then form "a vigilante mob" to "hunt Michael down."

Twitter Post

Watch the trailer here

No more running. No more hiding. It’s time to face the essence of evil. 🔪 Watch the final trailer for #HalloweenKills - In Theaters Streaming only on @peacockTV October 15. pic.twitter.com/q4loBbJy2Z — #HalloweenKills (@halloweenmovie) September 20, 2021

Cast

The David Gordon Green directorial brings back some familiar faces

Apart from Lee Curtis and James Jude Courtney (Michael) reprising their roles, the slasher film directed by horror specialist David Gordon Green also brings back some familiar faces. For example, Kyle Richards, Nancy Stephens, and Charles Cyphers return as Lindsey Wallace, Marion Chambers, and Leigh Brackett, respectively, from the original Halloween movie that released in 1978. Wallace, Chambers, and Brackett have survived Michael's destruction.

Question

Will Laurie be able to unmask Michael?

Laurie is also determined to unmask Michael and "see the life leave his eyes." It will be interesting to see if she's successful in that. But chances are she will not be, as a sequel, Halloween Ends, is also lined up for a 2022 release. Halloween Kills is being distributed by Universal and Malek Akkad, Jason Blum, and Bill Block are backing the venture.