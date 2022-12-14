Delhi

Smooth passenger movement at Delhi airport after congestion complaints: Authority

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Dec 14, 2022, 02:39 pm 2 min read

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) officials in Delhi on Wednesday stated that smooth passenger movement was reported at all of its terminal entry points at T3 with an approximate waiting duration of zero to five minutes. This statement comes after multiple complaints from last week, where passengers took to social media and alleged long lines and unhelpful staff members at the Delhi airport.

Why does this story matter?

Last week, multiple people took to Twitter and highlighted the situation inside the Delhi airport and expressed their displeasure about the twisty queues at security checks.

Passengers complained about the massive rush at the airport as well.

People also tagged the Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and complained about the complete "chaos and apathy" at Delhi airport.

'Travel with only one hand baggage'

Taking to its official Twitter handle, the Delhi Airport wrote: "Smooth passengers movement observed at all terminal entry gates with an average waiting time of 0-5 minutes." It also added a smart travel tip for passengers and said: "For a smooth security check experience, travel with only one hand baggage as cabin luggage to the airport."

Delhi Airport's post

Smooth passengers movement observed at all terminal entry gates with an average waiting time of 0-5 minutes.Smart Travel Tip: For a smooth security check experience, travel with only one hand baggage as cabin luggage to the airport pic.twitter.com/nxgDdUximZ — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) December 14, 2022

Four-point action plan

On the back of receiving multiple complaints on social media regarding overcrowding and congestion by passengers at the airport, the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) shared a four-point action plan as an immediate measure on December 10. The steps contained improving the total number of X-Ray systems from 14 to 16 at the airport.

Plan details

2. Reserve Lounge demolition and adding 1 ATRS machine and 2 standard x-ray machines.



3. Two entry points Gate 1A and Gate 8B will be converted for passenger usage.



4. Debunching of flights - will work with the airlines to progressively reduce the peak hour departures to 14. — Poulomi Saha (@PoulomiMSaha) December 10, 2022

Total number of domestic passengers now

According to reports in Business Standard, the total number of daily domestic commuters have gone over the pre-COVID-19 total of roughly 4,07,000 every day. "We are going through the peak season," Scindia stated. "The fact is that pre-Covid, our highest domestic passenger numbers were roughly about 4,07,000 a day, and we crested that on Monday and reached 4,13,000," Scindia added.