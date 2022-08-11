Politics

Kumar laughs off BJP's V-P claim; Yadav calls party 'vindictive'

Written by Priyali Dhingra Aug 11, 2022, 03:00 pm 3 min read

The BJP has been attacking Kumar for his "betrayal" ever since the leader announced his 'break-up' with the party.

A day after coming together to form the 'Mahagathbandhan 2.0' government, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Addressing BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi's claim of wanting to be the Vice President, Kumar laughed off and said, "What a joke!" Yadav targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and jibed at his "art of lying."

Coalition partners in Bihar since 2017, the Janata Dal (United) and BJP had been at loggerheads over a variety of issues.

Kumar skipped several meetings with BJP recently and finally broke off the alliance to return to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and other parties on Tuesday.

To recall, Kumar abandoned the RJD and the "Mahagathbandhan" government to join hands with BJP in 2017.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Kumar rejected former deputy-CM Sushil Kumar Modi's claim that he wanted the Vice President's post. He denied Modi's allegation that some JD(U) members had sent feelers to nominate Kumar as the V-P. "We supported NDA candidates in presidential and vice-presidential elections. What a joke! It's bogus. I have no such desire," Kumar said.

The BJP has been attacking Kumar for his "betrayal" ever since the leader announced his 'break-up' with the party. While some leaders said that it was good riddance, Modi on Wednesday claimed that Kumar had wanted to become the V-P. "Some JD(U) people had come to say that make Nitish Kumar Vice President and you rule the state," Modi told The Indian Express.

A day after taking oath as the Deputy-CM for the second time, Yadav alleged that the BJP is "vindictive" towards the opposition. "The slap the people of Bihar have given the BJP and the bold decision taken by Kumar has left them worried," he told NDTV. He further added that the duo may have exchanged allegations but "belong to one family."

Kumar & Yadav took oath as the new chief minister and deputy chief minister of Bihar, respectively, on Wednesday. Together, the duo will be heading the 'Mahagathbandhan 2.0' government: an alliance between bigwigs JD(U) and RJD, with five other parties. Together, the alliance has over 164 MLAs in the Bihar Assembly, while the BJP has 77.

The cabinet expansion is likely to take place after August 15. As per reports, the RJD should bag the lion's share of cabinet berths—20 of the 35 portfolios—due to its largest seat share in the Bihar Assembly. The JD(U) will retain all its posts and add one more for former MoS Upendra Khushwaha to have 11-13 cabinet berths. Congress may be allotted four portfolios.