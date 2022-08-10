Politics

BJP's Varun Gandhi calls 'no flag, no ration' incident 'shameful'

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Aug 10, 2022, 11:19 pm 2 min read

The Centre has started the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and urged people to fly a flag at their houses to mark 75 years of independence.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Varun Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that ration card holders were being compelled to buy the national flag in exchange for provisions. Taking a dig at the Centre, he called it shameful to collect the price of the tricolor. "It would be unfortunate if the celebration of the 75th anniversary of Independence becomes a burden on the poor," Gandhi said.

Context Why does this story matter?

This is Gandhi's most recent criticism of the BJP-led Centre.

He has been critical of his party and the government over a variety of issues.

Gandhi earlier voiced solidarity with farmers opposing the Centre's agricultural laws. He also urged action against Union minister Ajay Mishra, whose son Ashish Mishra was arrested for allegedly mowing down protesting farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri last year.

Video What does the video shared by Gandhi show?

Gandhi also posted a video on his Twitter handle in which people were reportedly seen protesting against being compelled to buy a national flag for Rs. 20 to obtain rations. One of the aggrieved persons stated that he did not have the money to purchase a flag, but the ration distributor stated that he would not receive provisions until he purchased the flag.

Statement 'Received order from the top': Distributor claims in the video

In the video, the distributor is heard claiming he received "orders from the top" that everyone receiving provisions must purchase flags or else they won't receive the same. Some women were also seen complaining about being compelled to purchase flags. Notably, the Centre earlier launched the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign, urging people to fly the flag at their houses on India's 75th Independence Day.

Twitter Post You can watch the video here

आजादी की 75वीं वर्षगाँठ का उत्सव गरीबों पर ही बोझ बन जाए तो दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण होगा।



राशनकार्ड धारकों को या तिरंगा खरीदने पर मजबूर किया जा रहा है या उसके बदले उनके हिस्से का राशन काटा जा रहा है।



हर भारतीय के हृदय में बसने वाले तिरंगे की कीमत गरीब का निवाला छीन कर वसूलना शर्मनाक है। pic.twitter.com/pYKZCfGaCV — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) August 10, 2022

Concerns Gandhi's recent dig at another BJP MP

Pilibhit MP Gandhi has lately been discussing several topics concerning people, including unemployment and exam paper leaks. Recently, when BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi demanded curbing political parties' habit of providing freebies, Gandhi stated the government should begin the conversation by canceling MPs' pensions, perks, and other facilities. "Why not start the discussion by abolishing all other facilities, including pension to MPs?" he questioned.