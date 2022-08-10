Politics

Prophet row: SC transfers FIRs against Nupur Sharma to Delhi

Written by Priyali Dhingra Aug 10, 2022, 08:26 pm 3 min read

The SC also granted Nupur Sharma protection from arrest until the probe concludes.

In a relief for suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma, the Supreme Court on Wednesday clubbed and transferred all FIRs registered against her in different states to Delhi. The top court also extended the right-wing leader's interim protection from arrest until the investigation is concluded. The Delhi Police will now be investigating all FIRs linked to Sharma. Here's more about the development.

Context Why does this story matter?

An SC bench—comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Surya Kant—on July 1 slammed Sharma, who sought a transfer of all cases to Delhi.

The bench had said Sharma was "single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country," referring to communal tensions.

However, on July 19, the same bench granted Sharma protection from arrest and directed no coercive action shall be taken against her.

Development All cases transferred to Delhi

On Wednesday, the SC bench comprising Justices Pardiwala and Kant reportedly clubbed nine cases from eight states and transferred them to Delhi. The cases will be probed by the Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police. The FIRs over her comments against

Quote What did the SC bench say?

Sharma's lawyer Maninder Singh said it was pertinent to consider the threat to Sharma's life. Taking cognizance of "the serious threat to life and the security of the petitioner," the SC directed the transfer of FIRs to the Delhi Police. Additionally, it suggested the IFSO unit take assistance from other police forces. The SC also granted Sharma protection from arrest until the probe concludes.

Hearing What did the opposing parties say?

While the court said that Sharma can also approach the Delhi HC for quashing the FIRs, the advocate for the West Bengal government said the accused cannot pick a jurisdiction. The lawyer stressed the first FIR against Sharma wasn't registered in Delhi and added, "Maximum impact of the sentences have been in West Bengal." The parties can now approach the Delhi HC for clarification.

Information Interim protection first granted on July 19

The Supreme Court had earlier issued notices to the Centre and states on Sharma's plea and directed no coercive shall be taken against her over the FIRs. The order came after Sharma's advocate argued that new FIRs have been registered against her in multiple states.

Communal tension Sharma should have apologized to nation on TV: SC

Without mincing words, the bench of Justices Pardiwala and Surya Kant had on July 1 told Nupur Sharma, "When you lodge a complaint against someone, that person is arrested, but nobody dares to touch you... That shows your clout." The SC had also said that Sharma was "single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country" in a reference to the communal violence.

Comments What exactly did Sharma say?

During a debate on the Gyanvapi Mosque row on a TV channel in May, Sharma stated that because Muslims were insulting the Hindus by calling the unearthed Shivling a fountain, certain aspects in their religious scriptures may also be mocked. She made a mention of Prophet Muhammad's marriage, too. Her remarks sparked uproar and elicited responses from religious organizations, political parties, and Gulf countries.